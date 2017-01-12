City Of Tallahassee Shortens Proposed Marijuana Dispensary Moratorium

A proposed medical marijuana ordinance in Tallahassee appears to be undergoing some changes. During a public hearing on the ordinance Wednesday Commissioner Nancy Miller suggested shortening the timeframe for a proposed moratorium on new dispensaries in the city.

“I’d really like for the public to see what other changes we are about to make and I would move that we move this time frame up to four months,” Miller said.

Miller’s motion passed. Commissioners say the moratorium will give them time to make zoning decisions for any new dispensaries and to see what action the state legislature might take. A second hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for later this month.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.