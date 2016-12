MIGNONETTE SAUCE

© 2016 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken

If you like cocktail sauce on your oysters you are among a larger group than if you choose this sauce. But you might be the kind of purist that I am when it comes to sublime oysters.

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 Tablespoons red wine

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup finely chopped shallots

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or more to taste