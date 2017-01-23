Chief Operating Officer - Job Opening

Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Friends of WLRN (Friends) Date: 1/16/2016

Job Summary:

The COO is responsible for all financial and operational functions of Friends including the financial/accounting and human resources administration, treasury, general and funds accounting, financial reporting, annual audit, quarterly compiled financial statements, benefits, etc. He or she supervises all accounting and administrative personnel to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of all financial statements and other financial reports. He or she is also responsible for developing a team that works collaboratively to provide the highest level of support to the other Friends departments and WLRN. The COO is accountable to the President and CEO, and undertakes any other responsibilities or assignments as assigned by the CEO.

Reports To: President/CEO

Essential Functions

Financial:

Serve as a member of the Friends executive leadership team.

Coordinate and direct the preparation and review of operating budgets, capital budgets, and financial and statistical data; and interact with management, and the Board of Trustees, reporting performance in relation to planned objectives and goals.

Update department heads on budget to actual comparisons to facilitate effective global cost management.

Implement operational plans for working capital, cash management and endowment to ensure they are controlled and safeguarded.

Provide peer management with weekly/monthly/yearly financial reports of status and progress.

Direct the preparation and evaluation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting for CEO use.

Attend Board of Trustees meetings as requested by CEO.

Present monthly financial reports to the Finance Committee.

Present summary financial reports to the Board on an as-needed basis.

Present financial reports to the Friends Management team on an as-needed basis.

Participate in management and staff meetings representing financial and operational interests, and serve as a member of the Finance Committee, and other committees as requested by the CEO.

Assist with preparation of meeting minutes for Board and Board committee meetings.

Recommend and/or direct policies and guidelines on banking, receipt and disbursement of funds, purchasing strategies, credit, fiscal and accounting matters.

Proactively identify and assess business opportunities and risks, and offer recommendations to improve efficiency and fiscal management.

Manage accounts payable, receivables, cash flow, Friends endowment and payroll.

Coordinate annual general liability, workers comp, benefits and insurance renewal with brokers under the direction of the CEO.

Remain current on nonprofit audit best practices and state and federal law regarding nonprofit operations, particularly as it relates to public radio and television.

Ensure maintenance of appropriate internal controls and financial procedures.

Coordinate audits and proper filing of tax returns.

Serve as a key point of contact for external auditors; manage preparation and support of all external audits and all with accuracy and timeliness.

Facilitate preparation of periodic financial statements by WLRN station external accountant.

Provide supervision of accounting assistants and financial support to all Friends managers.

Create, monitor and assist with the implementation of Friends annual financial and strategic plans.

Ensure legal and regulatory compliance regarding all financial functions.

Support CEO and Board with strong industry, economic and political awareness.

Human Resources:

Manage human resource functions, including compliance with all legal requirements.

Supervise staff responsible for annual benefits renewals, including health, dental, vision, life, etc.

Oversee existing and additional benefits including the 457 and 403(b) plan, annual filings and be the point of contact for broker and third party administrator.

Oversee tracking of all PTO and reconciliation to payroll.

Based upon a recent salary survey, prepare annual or biennial salary/wage recommendations for all staff, except CEO.

Participate in interviews of all professional staff and complete required background checks before hiring.

Operations:

Understand and lead strategic conversation on Membership Data Reports, Underwriting and Endowment.

Prepare spreadsheets and data analysis to ensure professional and clear Board presentations.

Support peer Directors with preparation of annual budgets.

Oversee IT functions to ensure full protection of Friends’ assets (systems and data)

Guide all partner relations including but not limited to MDCPS, WLRN, Auditors, IT, Independent Contractors

Provide monthly wrap up reports, excel schedules and summaries within 5 working days of month end.

Review all Friends partnership agreements, sponsorships and all external contracts before execution.

Philanthropy:

Attend major events hosted by and for WLRN and as directed by the CEO.

Conduct tours of WLRN facility as directed by the CEO.

Collaborate with the CEO and Development Department to support development initiatives that secure sustainable funding and other resources to provide for optimum facility operation and programming.

Knowledge, Skill and Experience:

At least 5 years of professional experience as a leader in a non-profit Chief Financial Officer, Controller or Director position is required. (Public Media experience preferred)

Strong knowledge of non-profit accounting, endowments and GAAP principles and practices.

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and/or Finance - CPA and/or MBA (accounting) preferred.

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills.

Quantitative, data-driven performance management experience.

Ability to train, develop and oversee staff.

Excellent computer skills including expertise with Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, and Payroll Systems.

Demonstrated advanced communications and interpersonal skills; ability to work with diverse groups of people including staff, board members, and governmental or quasi-governmental entities.

Ability to work effectively under pressure and balance multiple priorities and assignments to meet deadlines.

If you have a solid background, verifiable and current references and a passion for community service based operations, we want to know more about you.

Please email your CV to mjalali@friendsofwlrn.org.