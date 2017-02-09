Related Program: The Public Storyteller Cheryl Eggleston - Of Spiders and Men By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 25 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email January 8, 2017 A story about being single and independent. Listen Listening... / 10:37 January 8, 2017 Cheryl Eggleston is on her own, and spiders do go away on their own. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Joy Vesey - Picture Phone By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 1 hour ago Joy Vesey tells a story of an event that happened a long time ago that influenced her life. Listen Listening... / 11:36 January 1, 2017 Joy Vesey with a event that happened when she was a little girl.