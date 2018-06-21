Charles Krauthammer, Pulitzer-Winning Columnist, Dies Of Cancer

Charles Krauthammer, the prominent Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post and commentator for the Fox News Channel, has died.

His death was confirmed by Fred Hiatt, the editorial page editor for the Post, where Krauthammer had long been a writer. The cause was cancer. He was 68.

A Harvard-trained psychiatrist, Krauthammer turned an unsparing eye on the nation's politics, moving rightward over time.

Krauthammer retained the capacity to discern the human element of political issues. He was a steadfast critic of the president despite the high regard in which many Fox viewers hold Trump.

In a poignant farewell column earlier this month, Krauthammer wrote he had "no regrets" and that he had lived the life he intended.

