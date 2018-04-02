A CENTURY IN THE SUN: Henry Flagler and the Making of Modern Florida

By WLRN Staff 1 hour ago

A CENTURY IN THE SUN is the story of how Standard Oil magnate Henry Flagler comes to Florida in the late 1800s, builds a railroad and hotel empire on the last American frontier, and launches a population boom that lasts a hundred years. 

The film traces Flagler’s impact on Florida through the 20th century, as it becomes the fastest - growing state in the U.S. 

The film explores the consequences -- both intended and unintended -- of Flagler’s stunning success in launching the boom that drove Florida’s economy, until it was stopped in its tracks by the Great Recession.

