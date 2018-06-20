Central Florida Company Mum On Shelter For Migrant Children

By By Amy Green 3 hours ago

A central Florida company has no comment about its contract to run a federal detention center for migrant children.

The Cape Canaveral-based Comprehensive Health Services entered into a $30 million contract in February for 500 beds at the South Florida shelter.

The contract with the Department of Health and Human Services was expanded in May for 1,000 beds. The shelter is for migrant children who crossed the border illegally.

A company spokeswoman referred questions to the federal government, which did not immediately respond to multiple inquiries.

The Trump administration’s immigration policies have come under fire since reports of migrant children forced from their parents at the border. Thousands of children are being held in government facilities.

