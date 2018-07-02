CDC Says Florida Adult Fitness Levels Are Low Compared With The National Average

Florida is below the national average when it comes to recommended weekly fitness goals for adults.



A new CDC report shows only about 21 percent of adults in the state met exercise recommendations from Health and Human services.

That’s 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or combined 75 minutes of vigorous exercise and two to three days of strength training. Dr. Tania Clarke says Florida doesn’t fare much worse than the rest of the country.

“If we take a step back and look at the map and think about what it’s measuring. It means that only one in five or one in three Americans are meeting the goal for exercise.”

The CDC says even small amounts of physical activity can have health benefits.

