9pm WALLANDER - Crime Drama - Swedish detective Kurt Wallander investigates a series of violent and terrifying murders in the beautiful setting of Skane, southern Sweden.

The Fifth Woman

An elderly bird-watcher falls to his death in a meticulously-planned and brutal murder. In an apparently unconnected case, a local man disappears and Wallander gets too close to one of the suspects. Wallander believes he is on the trail of a serial killer bent on revenge.