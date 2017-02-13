Related Program: 
Latin America Report

Can A Good Puff Rival A Good Perfume? Cigars Get Popular For Valentines Day

  • Cigar Snob publisher Erik Calviño (right) and sister Jamilet Calviño at Sabor Havana in Doral.
    Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

It’s Valentines Day. And once again, Latin America is front and center: Colombian roses. Venezuelan chocolate. Argentine tango.

But here’s another Latin love link guys like Erik Calviño want you to consider: Caribbean cigars.

“Cigars have always exhibited elegance and luxury," says Calviño, publisher of Cigar Snob magazine in Miami. "Sometimes women want to give that to their men. I mean, I don’t want chocolates. I’ll give you chocolates, y’know? Give me cigars.”

Calviño's not far off. A good puff can be as special to men – or, increasingly, women – as a good perfume is to ladies. Women’s lifestyle sites like SheKnows.com rank cigars among the top 10 Valentines gifts for men – especially in South Florida, one of America’s cigar capitals.

RELATED: Two to Tango: Arch-Romantic Argentine Dance Is a Fresh Valentines Option

The trick is knowing what to buy. So to help women – or anyone who wants to give stoagies to a sweetheart – I meet Calviño at one of his favorite cigar shops, Sabor Havana in Doral.

Calviño was born in Cuba – and cigars are in his DNA.

“On my mother’s side they were tobacco growers," Calviño tells me as we check out shelf after shelf of neatly boxed cigars looking like leather book spines in a library.

"The aroma of a cigar reminded me of my grandfather who had recently passed. That’s when I really started to fall in love with it. Smoke ‘em and think of him.”

Women text me, call me, even Facebook message me, asking me where should they buy cigars, if I can recommend them a good cigar. They don't know the difference between a Connecticut and a maduro. –Jamilet Calvino

We're joined by Calviño’s sister, Jamilet – who was also born in Cuba and is also a cigar expert.

“Women text me, call me, even Facebook message me, asking me where should they buy cigars, if I can recommend them a good cigar," says Jamilet. "They don’t know the difference between a Connecticut, a maduro.”

Then again, neither do a lot of men. (A Connecticut refers to a softer, lighter colored cigar. A maduro is usually darker and stronger.)

What Jamilet and her brother can’t recommend are Cuban cigars, which are still illegal to import commercially into the U.S. But Cubans are still the gold standard – and novice cigar buyers should understand why: They’re made with the best tobacco and tobacco rolling methods.

“It’s  like wine," says Erik. "What makes Napa Valley Napa Valley? In Cuba, it’s volcanic soil. Then they use a method called entubado where they roll each filler tobacco individually, and that gives you this perfect combustion.”

So which Caribbean countries come closest to reaching that Cuban bar? Erik and Jamilet agree: Nicaragua. Honduras. The Dominican Republic.

“Some of the cigars coming out of Nicaragua are just amazing," says Erik, "at an amazing value.”

Among their favorites are Herrera Estelís, for under $10 apiece. (Erik’s smoking one as we speak.) And as Jamilet describes its flavors, you can see why more women are thinking about cigars a bit the way they sip Cabernet.

“Peppery, spicy. And a little bit of sweetness.”

An Oliva Serie V Melanio from Nicaragua. ($13.32)
Credit Cigar Snob

Another, more upscale Nicaragua pick: the Oliva Serie V Melanio.

“A beautiful, box-pressed cigar. This was our cigar of the year two years ago.”

SEED SMUGGLING

Next door to Nicaragua is Honduras – which is a player because its cigar makers were crafty.

A Camacho Ecuador from Honduras. ($8.25)
Credit Cigar Snob

“They bought seeds that were smuggled out of Cuba – the original corojo," Erik says. "It’s like the rock star leaf in Cuba at one time. In Honduras, we’re big fans of Camacho. Their Ecuador is a creamy, smooth cigar with that earthy core.”

Then it’s across the Caribbean to the Dominican Republic. Two names to remember there:

“Fuente and we have Davidoff," Erik says. "Davidoff is sort of the Rolls Royce, if you will.”

A Fuente Don Carlos from the Dominican Republic. ($9.60)
Credit Cigar Snob

Still, Fuente is one of the world’s best known cigar brands. The Calviños home in on the Fuente Don Carlos – and Jamilet and I light up a couple.

It’s an enjoyable, medium-bodied smoke. Jamilet appreciates it better than I do.

“The aroma," she says. "And some of the nutty stuff too I like.”

A woman smokes a cigar at the Casa de Montecristo Prime Cigar & Whiskey Bar in Brickell.
Credit Casa de Montecristo

I’ll take her word about the nutty flavor. But Jamilet’s refined sense is a reminder that women today are better cigar buyers because often they too are cigar smokers. Any night in Miami, go to bars like Casa de Montecristo in Brickell and you’ll find ladies puffing stoagies like British lords.

Or go to the Neptune cigar superstores in Miami and Fort Lauderdale – owned (with her husband) by a woman, Dominican Republic native Luz Normand. Valentines Day is now one of her busiest times.

“Increasingly, women come in the store and we have to advise them," says Normand. "It’s romantic to give a guy something he enjoys.”

Or better yet, something couples can savor together.

“A lot of women say, ‘Do you have something to recommend for me?’" says Normand. "They come out with a cigar for themselves, and they’ll enjoy it with their loved ones.”

Maybe with some wine and chocolates. After all, those are still OK for Valentines Day, too. 

Obama Eases Special Limits On Cuban Products, From Drugs To Rum And Cigars

By Oct 14, 2016

As of Monday, U.S. citizens who travel to Cuba will no longer be limited to bringing back goods worth up to $400 — including $100 worth of tobacco and alcohol. President Obama ordered the changes, which also clear the way for Cuban-origin pharmaceuticals to gain U.S. regulatory approval.

Instead of those special quotas, normal limits on Americans' importation of foreign products for personal use will apply.

Chocolate And Chávez: Valentine's Day Confronts Venezuela's Strife

By Feb 11, 2014
Sophia Padgett Perez

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. Big deal. This is Valentine’s week, when cocoa matters more than crude – and what’s important is that Venezuela produces the world’s best chocolate.

Problem is, will politics soon drag down Venezuela’s cacao (cocoa) industry the way it’s reduced the country’s oil output? On Feb. 14, at least, that’s a worrisome question, especially inside gourmet chocolate shops like Romanicos.

Why Caribbean Rum Is The New Cognac – And Why Miami Is Its Showcase

By Apr 22, 2014
Miami Rum Fest

There was a time when rum was rotgut. Blackbeard the pirate liked to mix his cane alcohol with gunpowder and light it. Rum and croak.

Fast forward a few centuries to rum respectability – specifically, to Rob Burr’s patio deck in Coral Gables.

From the waterfall pond to the tiki bar, it sets a mood not for swilling rum but for tasting it. Not the way spring-breakers chug Captain Morgan but the way cognac drinkers sip Napoleon. Not with Coke (or gunpowder) but neat, in a snifter.

How Not To Do Cuba Like The Kardashians: Try Something Real With Your Rum

By Jan 16, 2017
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

When Donald Trump becomes President on Friday, what we’ll be asking in South Florida is: Will he cancel normalized relations with Cuba? And will he still let Americans travel there?

But here's another question: If Trump does allow Americans to visit Cuba, will they reconsider how they visit the island? Will they think about something Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco told me a couple years ago:

Two To Tango: Arch-Romantic Argentine Dance Is A Fresh Valentine's Option

By Feb 8, 2016
Alma de Tango

It’s Valentine's Day week – and let’s face it, Latin American music helps you get your romance on.

In South Florida you’d have to be a zombie not to know that. Wait, I take that back. I’ve seen even zombie couples here dancing to bolero, bachata, bossa nova and all the other amorous Latin genres that make Miami a 24-hour telenovela soundtrack.