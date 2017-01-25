Business Enemies and Family Feuds

9pm JERICHO - British Western/Drama - In 1870s Yorkshire, Annie Quaintain, a recently widowed mother, is forced to sell her house and possessions to pay off her late husbands debts. Penniless and shunned by society, Annie and her two children set out for Culverdale Valley, where she sets up a lodging house in Jericho, a lawless shanty town full of rough and rowdy workers.

IN THIS EPISODE: Charles and Isabella marry to secure funding for the viaduct. In an effort to keep prices fair, Coates takes over the market but makes himself enemies. An outbreak of fever causes panic in the Quaintain household.

10pm NEW TRICKS Crime Drama/Comedy - A police unit, made up of retired detectives and a long-suffering boss, look at unsolved crimes.

Lost In Translation



The UCOS team are drawn into a world of immigration loopholes, Albanian gangs and family feuds when they reinvestigate the death of an unidentified male discovered on farmland outside Waltham Forest in 1996, in what appeared to be a crucifixion.