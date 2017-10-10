'Bump Stock' Ban Proposed In Florida

Little more than a week after a massacre in Las Vegas, a Florida state senator Monday proposed banning devices — known as “bump stocks” — that can be used to increase the rate of firing bullets from semi-automatic weapons.



Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, filed the bill (SB 456) for consideration during the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

Bump stocks have drawn widespread attention since Stephen Paddock fired guns Oct. 1 from a window at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others who had gathered for a country-music concert.

Paddock, who also killed himself, had modified weapons to make them fire more rapidly. Stewart's bill would ban the possession and sale of bump stocks in Florida.

