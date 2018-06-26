Budget glitch may strip millions from organizations that serve homeless people In Florida

By Jacob Sweet 59 minutes ago
  • The Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter in Key West. South Florida programs that serve the homeless stand to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money because of a glitch in state budget language.
    The Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter in Key West. South Florida programs that serve the homeless stand to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money because of a glitch in state budget language.
    John Teets / Miami Herald

What will Florida do with a $4.1 million grant earmarked for homeless organizations across the state? Nothing, apparently.

While the Florida Legislature granted spending authority to the Florida Department of Children and Families for services to homeless people, it did not provide language for the agency to actually use the money. The money in question is part of a "challenge grant," recurring grants that have provided $20 million over four years to organizations that serve the homeless. For years, the money has been distributed without incident. But this year, a glitch in the budget's language will likely leave millions of dollars unspent — including hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have gone to South Florida agencies.

Florida's fiscal year starts July 1. As the days leading up to the 2018-19 fiscal year dwindle, politicians and leaders from organizations that serve the homeless are scrambling to put the money to use.

"We just have to hope it gets done in the next several days so programs don’t have to close, lay off employees, and take people out of housing and put them back on the street," said Ronald Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
homeless
homeless shelter
Florida budget
news

Related Content

Firefighter Pay Raise Case To Go Before Fla. Supreme Court In August

By editor Jun 5, 2018

Oral arguments have been scheduled for late August in a Florida Supreme Court case challenging Gov. Rick Scott’s vetoes of pay raises for firefighters employed by the state.

Proposed FDOC Budget Cut Would Drop Visitation Days in Half

By Jun 1, 2018

Florida’s 98,000 incarcerated citizens had a voice today at the Florida Department of Corrections public hearing. Prisoner support groups gathered for three hours to implore the department to reconsider a proposed visitation policy change.

School Districts Struggle To Comply With New Law. They're Short Of Cash And Cops.

By Emily L. Mahoney Apr 30, 2018
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

In the aftermath of the Parkland shooting and the state’s new law that requires armed security on every campus, some superintendents worry districts will now be competing for the same personnel.

For the 2016-17 school year, Florida’s Department of Education counted about 1,500 officers. But there’s more than twice as many public schools — about 3,800.