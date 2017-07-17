Broward General Assignment Reporter

Date: July 18, 2017

Deadline to Apply: August 18, 2017

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media

FLSA Status: Full-time, Exempt

Reports to: News Director

Schedule: 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or as assigned

Location: Primarily Broward County, Florida

To apply:

(1) Fill out the job application form here. Then, submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “General Assignment Reporter - Broward” in the subject line.

Position Summary:

This general assignment reporter will pitch, report, write and produce spot news, feature and enterprise stories on radio and digital platforms for all WLRN news programming. This reporter will work outside of the newsroom a majority of the time, filing reports from the field, primarily in Broward County.

Responsibilities:

Pitches and formulates original story ideas

Builds on existing enterprise stories

Produces interviews with newsmakers

Produces stories on deadline

Reports live from the field

Produces content primarily from the field

Contributes to WLRN public affairs programs

Continues to hone beat and build sources

Works with digital editor(s) to develop original content for WLRN.org

Supplies images and short videos for blog posts and social media

Produces news-related content for social media

Participates in live and online events and special appearances

Participates in staff meetings

Participates in professional development opportunities

Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

One to three years minimum professional experience in a newsroom

Exceptional verbal, written and analytical skills

Ability to report and write for multiple platforms

Ability to operate digital audio and video recording equipment and other news-gathering technologies

Ability to mix and edit using digital audio editing program(s)

Ability to voice stories and interviews with authority

Ability to produce content for digital platforms including social media

Understanding of and adherence to journalistic ethics

Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively

Ability and willingness to work varied shifts

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media:

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and NPR’s member station in South Florida. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West, and we are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast radio and multimedia news operation producing 25 newscasts Monday through Friday for WLRN 91.3 FM and 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 FM in Palm Beach County, and digital content for WLRN.org.