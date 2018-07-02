Broward County's Drinking Water Report Doesn't Address Chemical Testing Question

    A government memo from May 2018 clarified when Florida officials should be testing drinking water for certain types of chemicals called Trihalomethanes.
Broward County released its 2017 water quality report Monday. But the report doesn’t address a water testing controversy around certain dangerous chemicals - called trihalomethanes - that emerged earlier this spring.  

The report from the county's Water and Wastewater Services office shows drinking water across Broward County had low, acceptable levels of the chemicals during all of 2017. 

“Once again, our water met or exceeded all standards of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act,” Alan Garcia, the Director of Water and Wastewater Services, wrote in a statement Monday.

But it's not clear when those tests were completed. In early May, the Environmental Protection Agency said that Broward County was among several counties across the state not testing drinking water correctly during disinfection procedures called chlorine burns. Levels of the chemicals are known to spike when officials are performing chlorine burns. 

Read More: Florida May Not Be Testing Its Drinking Water Correctly, Says Government Memo

The EPA confirmed at the time that water systems do need to test for these chemicals during chlorine burns, which occur several times a year. The EPA oversees Florida’s Departments of Health and Environmental Protection, which oversee drinking water quality testing in the state. 

The EPA warns that trihalomethanes, which are byproducts of disinfecting a water system, can cause liver, brain, and kidney cancers when levels in drinking water supply are too high. 

Florida’s DEP reiterated the EPA’s corrective guidlines in a memo sent statewide. 

It’s unclear if Broward’s report for 2017 shows levels of trihalomethane chemicals that were tested during burns or not.

Garcia was unavailable for comment Monday. 

One of the Fort Lauderdale water system’s treatment plants, the Fiveash Plant, sends water to other municipalities, including Wilton Manors and Port Everglades. 

The Fiveash plant’s analysis report for 2017 was done by the Reiss Engineering firm for the City of Fort Lauderdale, and it recommends extensive repairs that would total over $100 million.

