Broward Commissioners Hold Closed Meeting On Airport Security

By Kate Stein 31 minutes ago
  • Armed police officers descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooting on Friday, Jan 6, 2017.
    Armed police officers descended on Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooting on Friday, Jan 6, 2017.
    David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald

Days after a gunman killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward County commissioners held a closed-door meeting Tuesday to talk about airport security.

Florida law allows local governments to close meetings about security at facilities owned or leased by the state or county.

Broward County Attorney Joni Armstrong Coffey told the Miami Herald that only county officials and employees would attend, and that -- per state statute -- no record of the meeting would be made.

"The statute exempts these meetings entirely from the open meetings requirements," she told the Herald in an email. "That is because security sensitive information is confidential and prohibited from disclosure."

A 26-year-old Army veteran from Alaska is accused in the shooting, which also injured six people. Esteban Santiago made his initial court appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities say Santiago specifically targeted the Fort Lauderdale airport, but they are still investigating the motive for the crime. Santiago underwent a mental health evaluation in November after he walked into the Anchorage FBI office and told authorities he was hearing voices.

Tags: 
fort lauderdale airport
gun violence
crime

Related Content

'This Could Happen Anywhere," Tourists Not Wary Of Visiting Florida

By 17 hours ago
Peter Haden / WLRN

The Terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport is up and running again.

Fort Lauderdale Airport Tragedy Gives Way to Familiar Back-and-Forth on Gun Control

By Jan 9, 2017
David Santiago / El Nuevo Herald


  When a gunman opened fire inside an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale Friday, it was only a matter of time before tragedy gave way to a shockingly familiar political debate: are guns part of the problem, or aren’t they?

Federal Court Appoints Public Defender For Suspect In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

By Jan 9, 2017
Associated Press

Esteban Santiago, the suspect in Friday’s shooting that resulted in the death of five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, made his first court appearance Monday at the U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Airport Re-Opens After Fatal Shooting

By WLRN Jan 7, 2017
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport re-opened early Saturday, 16 hours after a gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area. Long lines were the common denominator while an estimate of 6,000 passengers tried to find a way to make it to their final destinations.

What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

By Jan 7, 2017

Updated at 5:52 p.m.

One day after five people were killed at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., more details are coming to light on the suspected gunman: Esteban Ruiz Santiago, a U.S. military veteran.

The 26-year-old was arrested by police shortly after the shooting began at the airport's baggage claim area. He is now at a Broward County jail, where authorities say he is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities say there is no indication that Santiago worked with anyone else in planning or executing the attack.