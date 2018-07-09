Boris Johnson Resigns From U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Post

Boris Johnson has resigned from his position as Britain's foreign secretary, hours after the exit of Brexit Secretary David Davis — who said he strongly disagreed with Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for leaving the EU.

May accepted Johnson's resignation on Monday, the press office of 10 Downing Street confirmed to NPR.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work," a Downing Street spokesman said.

As NPR's Scott Neuman reported of the Brexit chief's quitting earlier on Monday, "Davis said the so-called 'soft Brexit' plan, which proposes maintaining a 'UK-EU free-trade area' would leave the U.K. in 'at best, a weak negotiating position and at worst, an inescapable one.' "

Johnson's abrupt departure comes nearly two years after May took charge as Britain grappled with how to withdraw from decades of economic and political alignment with the European Union — the result of a campaign that Johnson and others had backed.

Earlier this year, Johnson refused to say he would resign if he was dissatisfied with how May's cabinet decided to handle key Brexit details.

Still, Johnson's exit seems to have caught many by surprise. Before news of his resignation began to circulate, the government's website had touted his announcement of an aid program as part of Johnson's attendance of the Western Balkans Summit – which the U.K.'s Foreign Office is hosting this week.

