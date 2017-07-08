Related Program: 
A Word On Food

Bollos

BOLLOS or “Black Eye’d Pea Fritters”                                          

© 2012 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken, Excerpted from “My Key West Kitchen”, Kyle Books

Yield: Approximately 60 Fritters

Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved

 

12 ounces dried black eye’d peas

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile stemmed, seeded and minced

1/2 sweet onion, peeled and dices small

Canola or Peanut oil, for frying

Pick over the peas, discarding any dark ones. Place the peas in a large bowl and cover with water by at least 2 inches. Cover the bowl and let them soak overnight.

The next day… Rub the peas between the palms of your hands to loosen the skins. Remove as much of the skins as you can. Cover the peas again with cold water and soak for an additional 3 hours. Some more skins will float to the top. Discard them. Any more skins you can remove should be done now.

Using short pulses, bring the peas in a food processor fitted with a steel blade until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the salt, garlic, chile and onion. Beat with a spoon until the batter is thick and creamy. Now chill thoroughly covered in the refrigerator.

When well chilled prepare a deep fat fryer with enough oil to submerge the bollos as they cook. Set the fryer for 375 degrees.

Drop the batter in the hot oil from the tip of a spoon to create a fairly rounded fritter. Fry until golden brown..about 4 minutes. Turn them from time to time.

Drain on paper toweling. They may be kept warm in an oven as you cook in batches if necessary.

 

Serve 

Tortillas

By Jul 1, 2017

TORTILLA SOUP WITH SUGARCANE CHICKEN

Norman Van Aken, © 2001

This soup takes a hard left as you head south out of North America and presents a Caribbean flavored chicken with one of the classic soups of Mexico.

Black Bean Soup

By Jun 24, 2017

black bean soup with roasted squash

Norman Van Aken, © 2011

Yield: 12 Cups

 

6 ounces smoky bacon, diced

2 Tablespoons pure olive oil

1 Scotch bonnet chile, stemmed, seeded, and minced

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 large Spanish onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

3 stalks celery, diced

2 Tablespoons toasted and ground cumin seeds (see page 9)

2 bay leaves, broken in half

1 Cup Spanish dry sherry

Spaghetti and Meatballs

By Jun 17, 2017

VIETNAMESE SYLED MEATBALLS, (NINH HOA)

Norman Van Aken, © 2007

Yield: 3 pounds of meat to make into variously sized meatballs. (about 66 medium balls)

2 pounds ground pork, (we used pork tenderloin)

9 ounces of ground fatty bacon

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

10 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 Tablespoons ginger, peeled and minced

1 ½ Tablespoons sugar

2 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

1 Tablespoon Nuoc Cham, (see recipe below)

Escargot

By Jun 10, 2017

Banana Leaves

By Jun 3, 2017

BUTTERED SNAPPER BAKED IN A BANANA LEAF

with a "Steam" of Clams, Boniato, "Bonnets" Saffron and Garlic

Norman Van Aken, COPYRIGHT ©1998

Yield: Serves 4 entrees

For the fish:

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin olive oil

4 Tablespoons butter

2 shallots, peeled and very thinly sliced

1 teaspoon garlic, peeled and minced

cracked black pepper and salt, to taste

4)    7‑8 ounce fillets of snapper, skinned and totally trimmed

4 thin slices of lemon, cut in half