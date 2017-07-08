Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food (air date 7-8-2017)

BOLLOS or “Black Eye’d Pea Fritters”

© 2012 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken, Excerpted from “My Key West Kitchen”, Kyle Books

Yield: Approximately 60 Fritters

Norman Van Aken, © All Rights Reserved

12 ounces dried black eye’d peas

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile stemmed, seeded and minced

1/2 sweet onion, peeled and dices small

Canola or Peanut oil, for frying

Pick over the peas, discarding any dark ones. Place the peas in a large bowl and cover with water by at least 2 inches. Cover the bowl and let them soak overnight.

The next day… Rub the peas between the palms of your hands to loosen the skins. Remove as much of the skins as you can. Cover the peas again with cold water and soak for an additional 3 hours. Some more skins will float to the top. Discard them. Any more skins you can remove should be done now.

Using short pulses, bring the peas in a food processor fitted with a steel blade until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the salt, garlic, chile and onion. Beat with a spoon until the batter is thick and creamy. Now chill thoroughly covered in the refrigerator.

When well chilled prepare a deep fat fryer with enough oil to submerge the bollos as they cook. Set the fryer for 375 degrees.

Drop the batter in the hot oil from the tip of a spoon to create a fairly rounded fritter. Fry until golden brown..about 4 minutes. Turn them from time to time.

Drain on paper toweling. They may be kept warm in an oven as you cook in batches if necessary.

Serve