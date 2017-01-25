In Blow To South Florida Environmental Groups, Court Upholds EPA's No Pollution Permits Rule

By Kate Stein 18 minutes ago
  • Sugarcane fields and stormwater treatment areas near the Everglades Agricultural Area.
    Sugarcane fields and stormwater treatment areas near the Everglades Agricultural Area.
    USGS, via Wikimedia Commons

A federal ruling issued last week on water transfers could affect the quality of water in South Florida, while potentially saving money for the area's taxpayers.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Jan. 18 upheld an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule that no federal pollution permits are needed to move water from one body of water to another. The court ruled 2-1, with the majority writing that the EPA rule is valid because the Clean Water Act -- a key piece of federal water quality legislation -- does not address water transfers.

"While we might prefer an interpretation more consistent with what appear to us to be the most prominent goals of the Clean Water Act... so long as the agencyʹs statutory interpretation is reasonable, what we might prefer is irrelevant," wrote 2nd District Judge Robert Sack.

In a statement, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) described the decision as "a major legal victory" that could save South Florida families "potentially billions" of dollars. SFWMD was one of the defendants in the lawsuit, which combined several similar cases against the EPA and water management districts.

"The court has affirmed that SFWMD can continue its crucial work without the burdens of additional federal regulation," SFWMD's governing board chair, Dan O'Keefe, said in the statement, which described the permitting process as "a complicated, litigious and costly endeavor."

But environmental groups in South Florida are concerned the ruling will exacerbate the spread of pollutants or excess nutrients in the Everglades ecosystem.

"This wholesale exemption means that you could have any kind of pollution transferred from one body of water to another body of water," said Tania Galloni, a lawyer for Earthjustice. "Say you have a polluted body of water and the water’s transferred into a pristine body of water…. There's nobody to oversee that, there's no permitting regulation."

Galloni says her organization, which was one of the plaintiffs in the suit, is particularly concerned about the backpumping of nutrient-heavy water into Lake Okeechobee from farms south of the lake. The nutrients used in fertilizer can contribute to outbreaks of blue-green algae, like ones that have developed in Lake Okeechobee and along Florida's coasts this past summer.

But Randy Smith, a spokesman for the South Florida Water Management District, said backpumping only takes place in emergency situations, when heavy rains or flooding lead to high water in canals that could threaten human safey.

"Any assumption that backpumping is going to be increased because of the court ruling is absurd," Smith said.

Tags: 
South Florida Water Management District
Clean Water Act
environment
Environmental Protection Agency
water management

Related Content

The Secret Science Of Water In South Florida

By Kate Stein Aug 4, 2016
Kate Stein / WLRN

Scientists at the South Florida Water Management District are offering a behind-the-scenes look at their work on water control and protection.

They’re having a poster exhibit at the district’s West Palm Beach headquarters. The 24 posters on display cover everything from phosphorous removal to restoration of tree islands… and yes, a lot of research that’s way more complex than that.

Environmentalists Call For Reduction Of Phosphorus Released South Of Lake Okeechobee

By Kate Stein Aug 15, 2016
USGS, via Wikimedia Commons

For two decades, Florida has had an annual limit on how much phosphorous can flow out of the Everglades Agricultural Area -- a region of farmland south of Lake Okeechobee. Farmers and sugar-growers must release at least 25 percent less phosphorous than they did before the limit.

 

Until this year, farmers haven’t had much trouble making this goal, which was established in 1996 by the Everglades Forever Act. They have a near-perfect record of exceeding the 25 percent reduction standard -- often by as much as 40 percentage points.

Trump's Move On Keystone XL, Dakota Access Outrages Activists

By Jan 24, 2017

The Trump administration is pushing forward with plans for two major oil pipelines in the U.S., projects that sparked nationwide demonstrations and legal fights under President Barack Obama.

Companies remind Trump: What’s good for the planet can be good for business

By Jason Margolis Jan 24, 2017
B
Courtesy of Sealed Air Corporation

Donald Trump has famously called climate change a hoax. That kind of talk doesn’t just worry scientists and environmentalists; it's also of concern for many American businesses. And they’re letting the new president know it.

Like Mars — the candy company behind M&M’s, Snickers, Twix and Skittles — which recently made a plea to the new president to continue with policies and international commitments to fight climate change.

After Lawsuit, Additional Studies Planned For Port Everglades Coral

By Kate Stein 1 hour ago
Port Everglades

The United States Army Corps of Engineers said this week it will conduct additional studies at Port Everglades in Hollywood to determine how dredging during a planned expansion could impact fragile coral reefs.

The announcement comes after environmental groups and a diving association sued over studies the groups said were outdated.