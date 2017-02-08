Bill To Make Foster Kids License Program Permanent Moves Foward

Foster kids are closer to getting their Keys to Independence, following a subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

The Keys to Independence program helps foster children get their drivers licenses. Since those in foster care do not always stay with the same caregiver for a set amount of time, it is hard for the caretakers to add their foster child under their insurance because of cost and liability. Jacksonville Republican Senator Aaron Bean sponsored the bill.

"What it does is simply give some resources to families in that position," Senator Bean said. "To allow them to learn to drive, to have the insurance, and to be able to go forward."

The program would not require additional funds, since it is already a pilot program within the department of Children and Family’s budget. Senator Bean’s bill makes it permanent.

