From the Big Blue to One Little Elephant

7pm THE BIG PACIFIC - Nature - Plunge into the Pacific to see the ocean’s rare and dazzling creatures.

VIOLENT - How the Pacific, surrounded by the Ring of Fire, is the epicenter of natural mayhem. Violence is part of life in the great ocean, and creatures that live there must choose whether to avoid conflict-or rise to meet it.

8pm NATURE

NALEDI: One Little Elephant - Born inside a sanctuary in the wilderness of Botswana, Naledi the baby elephant loses her mother and faces the world alone. It is now up to a devoted team of caretakers and researchers to urge Naledi to survive and help find her place in the herd.

