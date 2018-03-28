Best of Sundial: Author Min Jin Lee And The 'Chopped Junior' Experience Of The Frias Sisters

Guests for Sundial on Thursday, March 22, 2018:

Pachinko by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee made the New York Times Book Review's 10 Best Books List of 2017. The book was a National Book Award Finalist in the fiction category and was warmly received nationwide. It took Lee almost 20 years to complete the book and she joined the program last year to reveal how she drew on her life experiences to do so.

Chopped Junior is a program on the Food Network that pits young people together in the kitchen. The contestants receive food baskets with a few items with which they are tasked to create a variety of dishes. The latest season of Chopped Junior had two sisters from South Florida as contestants, Amelia and Catalina Frias. We revisited a past interview we did with them and their parents, Christine Martinez Dicastro and Carlos Frias, after one of the sisters won the entire season.