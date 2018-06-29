Best Summer Books: 2018

With Anthony Brooks

From “The Great Believers” to “Calypso” and more, we’ve got your hot summer reads.



Guests:

David Canfield, writer and reporter at Entertainment Weekly, where he contributes book reviews, and also reports and comments on the publishing industry. (@davidcanfield97)

Elena Nicolaou, entertainment writer at Refinery29, where she writes about books, television, and film. (@elenawonders)

Janet Webster Jones, owner of Source Booksellers in Detroit.



David Canfield’s List:

1. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

2. “Calypso” by David Sedaris

3. “Heads of the Colored People” by Nafissa Thompson-Spires

4. “The High Season: A Novel” by Judy Blundell

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover



Elena Nicolaou’s List:

1. “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

2. “The Book of M: A Novel” by Peng Shepherd

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller

4. “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou

5. “Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orisha)” by Tomi Adeyemi



Janet Webster Jones’ List (Source Booksellers Top Five Books):

1. “A Lucky Man: Stories” by Jamel Brinkley

2. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

3. “MEM: A Novel” by Bethany C. Morrow

4. “Enemies In Love: A German POW, a Black Nurse, and an Unlikely Romance” by Alexis Clark

5. “Faith: A Journey For All” by Jimmy Carter



On Point Staff Picks:

