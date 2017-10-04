The Best of the Brits!

8pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy/Drama

Control-Alt-Delete - Martin wants to put down Buddy because the dog won't stop following him. In other events, Ruth learns Bert's secret; Penhale tries to ask out Janice, but instead invites her to a group cookout; and Louisa and Martin do their therapy homework: a picnic.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS - Crime Drama



King's Crystal - The head of glassware firm King's Crystal, Alan King, dies on a business trip to Shanghai and the firm suffers liquidation six months later as a result. King's Crystal's disgruntled workers rail against the surviving King brother, Charles and the firm's chief accountant, Peter Baxter. Alan's widow, Hilary, marries Alan's brother Charles at the same time, incurring the wrath of Alan's grieving son, Ian. One morning Baxter is found dead in a stream, stabbed with a Masonic dagger. Barnaby and Jones investigate.



10:30pm THE CAFE - Comedy/Drama

Set in a small seaside town, The Cafe is warm, comfortable and welcoming. Three generations of a family play host to customers at a seaside café that’s brimming with colorful characters. Middle-aged divorcee Carol owns the place and daughter Sarah who has had to move back home is helping out until her life gets back on track.

There's No Place Like Home - Quiet life in the sleepy seaside town of Weston-super-Mare, and its even sleepier seafront café, Cyril's, is thrown into a state of mild disarray when a flashy events manager from London comes to visit his ill mother.