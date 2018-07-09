Beckham Group Releases First Image Of Proposed Stadium Complex, 'Miami Freedom Park'

David Beckham and his partners have released the first image of a proposed stadium complex and park that would replace a city-owned golf course near Miami International Airport and provide a home for a future Major League Soccer franchise.

An image and video shared Sunday by the group provide the first visuals of how Beckham and partner Jorge Mas, of infrastructure firm MasTec, want to redevelop Melreese Country Club, the golf course at Northwest 37th Avenue and the Dolphin Expressway — less than a week before a City Commission meeting where Miami's elected officials will consider putting the proposal to a referendum in November.

The group also released a summary of its vision with some new details, which includes a 25,000- seat stadium, restaurant and retail space, and office park, hotels, soccer fields, a public park and a "golf entertainment facility" — a redevelopment plan the group says will cost $1 billion.

