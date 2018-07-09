Beckham Group Releases First Image Of Proposed Stadium Complex, 'Miami Freedom Park'

By Joey Flechas 1 hour ago
  • Jorge Mas, a partner with David Beckham in his effort to launch a Miami Major League Soccer franchise, released images of a proposed soccer complex near Miami International Airport on Sunday.
    Miami Freedom LLC

David Beckham and his partners have released the first image of a proposed stadium complex and park that would replace a city-owned golf course near Miami International Airport and provide a home for a future Major League Soccer franchise.

An image and video shared Sunday by the group provide the first visuals of how Beckham and partner Jorge Mas, of infrastructure firm MasTec, want to redevelop Melreese Country Club, the golf course at Northwest 37th Avenue and the Dolphin Expressway — less than a week before a City Commission meeting where Miami's elected officials will consider putting the proposal to a referendum in November.

The group also released a summary of its vision with some new details, which includes a 25,000- seat stadium, restaurant and retail space, and office park, hotels, soccer fields, a public park and a "golf entertainment facility" — a redevelopment plan the group says will cost $1 billion.

David Beckham's Miami MLS Team Might Finally Have A Name

By Michelle Kaufman May 24, 2018
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Could David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team finally have a name?

Nobody is saying yet, but according to an online search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a company calling itself Miami Freedom LLC applied on May 17, 2018 to trademark the following four names: Miami Freedom Football Club, Miami Freedom United, Miami Freedom FC and Miami Freedom.

Overtown Community Members Weigh In Beckham's Soccer Stadium

By Wilson Sayre & Adrianne Gonzalez May 18, 2017
Adrianne Gonzalez / WLRN News

David Beckham has been trying for more than three years to find a site to build a Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium in Miami. The end of his search seems near, as Miami-Dade county considers selling him a piece of land in Overtown. But residents of the area have mixed feelings about the plan, as evidenced Wednesday night at a community town hall. 