Battered St. Martin Residents Fight To Survive, Struggle To Decide Whether To Remain

By 2 hours ago
  • Alex Duranson, right, and son Jeffery say they plan to rebuild their bar and restaurant on St. Martin, after Hurricane Irma destroyed the shared French and Dutch island
    Jim Wyss / Miami Herald

ST. MARTIN -- Ten days after Hurricane Irma turned St. Martin into a jigsaw of ripped metal and shattered wood, residents were still struggling with an existential question: Should they cling to an island that can barely support life or start over elsewhere?

Irma hit the shared Dutch and French Caribbean island as a Category 5 hurricane with winds in excess of 200 miles an hour, turning the picturesque tourist haven into a sweltering trash heap without power, water or communications. What the hurricane didn’t steal, looters often did.

On Friday night, Yvanna and Theodore DeWeever — a young married couple — had collapsed onto the deck chairs of Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas that has been running missions of mercy, helping evacuate people from hard-hit Caribbean islands to Puerto Rico.

