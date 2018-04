CANE MARINATED GRILLED QUAIL ON TORTILLAS

with Lettuces, Redlands Chutney and Smoky Chipotle Mayo

©1996 All Rights Reserved by Norman Van Aken

Serves: 4 salads

For the quail and marinade:

3/4 Cup Picante Marinade

4 semi-boneless quail

Marinate the quail overnight in the marinade. When you are ready to marinade pull the quail out and put the marinade in a pan to reduce over medium heat for 5-7 minutes and strain (about 1/4 cup will remain).