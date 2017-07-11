BACKGROUND: Donald Trump Jr. Emails About The Russia Meeting, Annotated

By 58 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted images of emails regarding his 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer on Tuesday.

An intermediary said he could connect Trump Jr. with people who had information "that would incriminate Hillary [Clinton]... and would be very useful to your father."

Trump Jr. agreed to the meeting in June 2016, which also included former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. They met with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, whom Trump Jr. said ultimately did not provide the promised material on Clinton.

In the emails, Trump Jr. corresponds with publicist Rob Goldstone, who represents the son of an Azerbaijan-born billionaire who has also done business with the Trumps. Trump Jr. forwarded the thread to Kushner and Manafort.

Here, the text appears in chronological order; headers were added by NPR. See the text as tweeted here, combined into one pdf. NPR journalists have annotated the text below with context and analysis.

Loading...

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Russia
news

Related Content

Emails Show Trump Jr. Knew Russia Was Working To Support Trump Campaign

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 3:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday tweeted an email exchange that seemed to show the president's son entertained an offer of Russian government help for his father to be elected president in 2016.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," said the text that Trump Jr. posted on Twitter.

Trump Son Admits To Meeting Russian Lawyer With Offer Of 'Helpful' Info For Campaign

By Jul 9, 2017

Updated at 12:50 p.m. ET on July 10

President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., admitted Sunday to meeting last summer with a Russian attorney because she "might have information helpful to" his father's campaign.

Trump Says 'I Think It Was Russia' And 'Others Also' In Election Meddling

By Jul 6, 2017

President Trump reaffirmed America's commitment to a core NATO defense policy and discussed Russia's meddling in the U.S. election Thursday, in remarks to reporters and in an address delivered during a brief visit to Poland.

Appearing next to Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump accused Russia of "destabilizing behavior," delivering a rare criticism of the country. Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to improve relations between Russia and the U.S.