Autopsy Scheduled For Woman Who Died After Casino Boat Fire

Originally published on January 16, 2018 10:21 am

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine what caused the death of a 42-year-old woman hours after a casino shuttle boat caught fire in Florida.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Carrie Dempsey died Sunday night while being treated at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

About 50 passengers jumped into the chilly waters off Port Richey Sunday afternoon when the Island Lady caught fire on its way to a Tropical Breeze casino boat in the Gulf of Mexico, where gambling is legal.

Spokeswoman Beth Fifer says the company doesn't know what caused the fire that also injured 14 other passengers.

Hospital spokesman Kurt Conover says Dempsey went home after the fire, but arrived at the emergency room about 10 p.m. Sunday.

