Attention Book Lovers: Patti Smith, Isabel Allende Among Authors at Book Fair's 'Evenings With ...'

Patti Smith, Isabel Allende, James McBride and Wallace Shawn are some of the authors participating in the 2017 edition of the Miami Book Fair's "Evenings With ... " series, sponsored by WLRN.

Participants in "Evenings " will have the opportunity to hear authors read from their latest books for five nights in a row. Some days there will be functions at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, all events are at the Chapman Conference Center, Building 3, 2nd floor, of the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.

Tickets are $15 per person. WLRN members will have the opportunity to buy early tickets, so keep an eye on future emails about how to do that.

Here's the full lineup:

6 p.m.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell will be reading from his latest book, Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics, an important new account of the 1968 presidential election that changed everything and re-created American politics as we know it today.

8 p.m.

Author, singer, songwriter and poet Patti Smith will be reading from her latest book, Devotion -Why I Write-, an exploration of the nature of creative invention with insights on her own creative process, sources of inspiration and unexpected connections.

6 p.m.

An Evening With 2015 John Newberry Medal for the Most Distinguished Contribution to American Literature for Children recipient Kwame Alexander, in conversation with Miami’s own National Book Award winner Edwidge Danticat

8 p.m.

Actor and prolific author Wallace Shawn reads from his latest book, Night Thoughts, defined as a "rumination on life's most essential questions." Topics include civilization, morality, Beethoven, 11th-century Japanese court poetry and Shawn's hopes for a better world.

6 p.m.

Chilean-American author Isabelle Allende reads from her latest book, In the Midst of Winter, a sweeping story about three very different people who are brought together in a mesmerizing story that journeys from present-day Brooklyn, to Guatemala, and to 1970s Chile and Brazil

6 p.m.

First daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush present funny and poignant personal stories and reflections in Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

8 p.m.

National Book Award-winning James McBride's Five-Carat Soul short story collection.

An Evening With the National Book Awards winners and finalists

Miami Book Fair, in partnership with the National Book Foundation and with the generous support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, welcomes the finalists and winners of the prestigious National Book Foundation’s National Book Awards.