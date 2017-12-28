Deadline to apply: Jan. 17, 2018

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media

FLSA Status: Full-Time Exempt

Schedule: Monday through Friday, or as assigned

Location: Doral, Florida or Miami, Florida

To apply:

(1) Fill out the job application form here. Then, submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Associate Producer News and Public Affairs” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Position Summary:

The position assists in the regular production of Sundial, WLRN’s new public affairs program, including writing copy, producing, reporting and editing elements including radio and digital packages, social media, voice-overs and sound bites, content generation, source development, pre-interviewing and booking guests.

The position may assist in producing additional public affairs programs including The Florida Roundup, The Florida Roundup -- Statewide Edition, and The Sunshine Economy.

The Associate Producer for News and Public Affairs works under the general supervision of the Vice President of News with specific oversight from the Producer of Sundial.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Produces news and public affairs programs, including on air and digital components, booking guests, writing, reporting, digital audio and video editing, coordinating production and social media engagement. Prepares digital editorial assets.

Works with WLRN news partners including but not limited to the Miami Herald and NPR.

Fills-in for daily news producers, anchors, editors, web editor, news reporters or other staff, as needed. Helps organize, attends and participates in public events and community outreach as a representative of the newsroom.

Participates in staff meetings and professional development opportunities. Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience. One (1) year minimum experience in a broadcast media newsroom environment. Strong critical judgment skills and the ability to make decisions regarding credibility and value of content on deadline. Knowledge of South Florida news, issues and culture with strong research and communication skills. Familiarity with audience engagement, social media, and public media news and values. Ability to operate all aspects of electronic news gathering technologies, equipment and software, practices and standards, including digital technologies and platforms.

Proven ability to work collaboratively with little supervision. Ability and willingness to train/mentor/coach staff, freelancers and interns across platforms.

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media:

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West, and we are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast radio and multimedia news operation producing 24 newscasts Monday through Friday for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 FM in the Palm Beaches and digital content for WLRN.org.