"Arrive Alive" Program Makes Roads Safe

The Florida Highway Patrol wants to help citizens Arrive Alive with a new statewide initiative. The program is aimed at reducing serious crashes.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, most crashes are caused by avoidable actions, such as aggressive and careless driving. Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil believes the campaign will reduce fatalities.

“Over three thousand lives were lost, here in the state of Florida this past year, as a result of persons out driving on our highways, and through our communities," McNeil said. "Three thousand lives too many. And this Arrive Alive campaign will go a long way toward making sure we reduce that number of deaths."

The campaign includes common sense measures such as “eliminate distractions,” “don’t drive drowsy,” and to “turn on your wipers and headlights—not your hazard lights” when driving in the rain.

