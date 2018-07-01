Are Royal Poincianas Right For Keys? Some Islanders Say Yes, Others Would Rather See Native Trees

By 1 hour ago
  • The royal poinciana is not native to Florida — or even this hemisphere — but it is now the official tree of Key West.
    The royal poinciana is not native to Florida — or even this hemisphere — but it is now the official tree of Key West.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN News

Key West is known for sunsets, nightlife and cats with six toes. Now, some of its residents say it should be known for its trees. Especially royal poincianas.

When the royal poinciana trees are in bloom - like they are now - just about everybody notices and admires the bright orange-red blooms.

But some of Key West's residents - like Karen Ludwig O'Leary - say the island is losing too many of the trees. Ludwig O'Leary and others have been protesting the removal of the trees and their replacement with different species.

"I want my grandchildren to know what a royal poinciana is," she said. "The rate that they're cutting them down and not encouraging people to replant them will be devastating."

Local arborists and landscapers like Rob Crider say poincianas are beautiful. The problem is that they're short-lived and susceptible to disease and infestation.

Crider says the city should encourage planting native trees. They provide food for birds and other wildlife and he says they're more sustainable.

"That’s the key, long term: low water requirements, low fertilization, they're better for the environment," he said. "You don't have to baby them. You put them in, and you let them be."

Key West has a Tree Commission, which reviews requests to remove trees. Property owners must replace trees — or pay a fee to the city.

The commission recently held a workshop and is moving toward incentives for replanting royal poincianas when one has been removed. And the city may create a Heritage Tree program to call attention to its notable canopy trees, including poincianas.

The City Commission already acted on one request. In May, the commissioners unanimously declared the royal poinciana (Delonix regia) the official tree of Key West.

Tags: 
trees
Key West
Florida Keys
news
Local News
horticulture

Related Content

Months After Irma, Are Healthy Trees Being Hauled Away As Garbage?

By Nov 27, 2017
Rhonda Sibilia

In the aftermath of any major storm, we can expect to see many toppled and uprooted trees in South Florida. But recently one massive tree in a public park in Miami-Dade was tagged with a heartfelt plea for passersby.

Stuck on the tree were two handwritten signs reading “I’m alive. So stand me up!”

“It's a good intention,” says Adrian Hunsberger, urban horticulture agent with the University of Florida/Miami-Dade County Extension Office. “But usually if it's blown over and it's laying on its side it's really beyond salvaging.”

PHOTOS: Trees That Tell Stories About The World We Live In

By editor Oct 15, 2017

Not long ago, two Americans caused a scene in a Mozambique village. Locals were mystified by the tourists spending several days photographing a single tree.

"Sometimes we have to explain to people what we're doing but often they just think, 'Okay these guys are nuts,'" says New York photographer Len Jenshel.