Are Private Schools Worth The Cost?

Originally published on October 10, 2017 3:09 pm
Some private schools in New York City now cost more than $50,000 a year, which is more than the average tuition cost at a private college.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson finds out why the cost of private school is so high — and whether the educational advantages are worth it — from Pearl Kane (@pearlkane), professor and director of the Klingenstein Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College.
