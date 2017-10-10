Are Private Schools Worth The Cost?

  • Some private schools in New York City now cost more than $50,000 a year. (Redd Angelo/Unsplash)
Some private schools in New York City now cost more than $50,000 a year, which is more than the average tuition cost at a private college.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson finds out why the cost of private school is so high — and whether the educational advantages are worth it — from Pearl Kane (@pearlkane), professor and director of the Klingenstein Center at Columbia University’s Teachers College.

