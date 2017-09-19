Another Hollywood nursing home resident dies. It’s the 9th in post-Irma tragedy

By CAITLIN OSTROFF 1 hour ago
  • More than 100 people were evacuated from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after the cooling system failed.
The Broward County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating another death of a resident of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills — the ninth blamed on the failure of a cooling system that became a stifling deathtrap three days after Irma hit.

Dr. Craig Mallak confirmed the death of Carlos Canal, 93, which occurred Tuesday morning. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

Hollywood police sent out a news release Tuesday night saying Canal is considered the ninth death related to the nursing home meltdown

According to Canal’s daughter, Lily Schwartz, he died of pneumonia with a 105 degree fever. Canal was one of the more than 100 people evacuated from the rehabilitation center after the cooling system failed. She said he was evacuated about the same time as the others and originally taken to Memorial Regional Hospital across from the center, before being transferred to Pembroke Memorial and then to the hospice unit at Hollywood Memorial South, where he died.

Read more, including the full list of fatalities, at our news partner, the Miami Herald

