All Eyes On Jose And Maria: Updates On Developing Storms

By 5 hours ago
  • At 11 a.m. Sunday, National Hurricane Center forecasters warned Maria is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane and near Puerto Rico as a major storm next week.
    At 11 a.m. Sunday, National Hurricane Center forecasters warned Maria is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane and near Puerto Rico as a major storm next week.
    National Hurricane Center
  • This Sept. 14, 2017 photo shows storm damage to Maho Bay in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands.
    This Sept. 14, 2017 photo shows storm damage to Maho Bay in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Virgin Gorda, in the British Virgin Islands.
    Guillermo Houwer via AP

MIAMI (AP) — The latest on tropical weather in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans (all times local):

11:10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Jose is growing stronger off the East Coast of the U.S., with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph).

Forecasters say the storm is expected to cause dangerous surf and rip currents.

While Jose is projected to weaken and veer away from any direct impact on the coast, the Hurricane Center said a minor shift could bring tropical-storm-force winds to North Carolina's Outer Banks or areas to the north.

It was centered about 355 miles (575 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hattaras late Sunday morning and was moving north at 9 mph (15 kph).

8:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17

Tropical Storm Maria is posing a growing threat to Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria is projected to become a major hurricane as it moves across the Leeward islands toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A hurricane watch has been posted for St. Martin and St. Barts.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Sunday morning and it's expected to become a hurricane during the day.

It was centered about 410 miles (655 kilometers) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and was headed west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

5:04 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17

Hurricane Jose has sped up its northward trek with no change in strength but remains far from land as it generates powerful swells affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the U.S. southeast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 5 a.m. Sunday update that tropical storm watches were possible for the U.S. East Coast over the next day or so and advised people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose's progress.

The center says dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast of the United States.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was located about 420 miles (680 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading north at 8 mph (13 kph).

11:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16

Hurricane Jose continues its slow northward trek but remains far from land as it generates powerful swells affecting coastal areas in Bermuda, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the U.S. southeast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 p.m. Saturday update that tropical storm watches were possible for the U.S. East Coast over the next day or so and advised people from North Carolina to New England to monitor Jose's progress.

The center says dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast of the United States. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

It was located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

Nursing Home Where 8 Died Had Emergency Plan, No Mention Of Air Conditioning

By Carol Marbin Miller & Elizabeth Koh 20 hours ago
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

When the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills submitted its 43-page emergency management plan to county administrators in July, it included details on how the home would maintain clean linen, distribute canned food and ensure residents had access to hand sanitizers.

It made no mention of how residents would be kept cool if the home’s power was lost.

That was a tragic oversight: On Wednesday, health regulators said, eight residents of the rehabilitation center succumbed to cardiac and respiratory failure after a portable air cooling system malfunctioned.

What's Happening In The Florida Keys: Dispatches After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff 20 hours ago
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Williams / U.S. Coast Guard

WLRN News and its partners have reporters on the ground throughout the islands. We will be posting their updates as they come in. 

School Reopenings In South Florida After Hurricane Irma

By WLRN Staff Sep 15, 2017
mcd.edu

After being out of class for more than a week, some South Florida public schools are getting ready to swing back open the doors.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said on Saturday all teachers and students must go back to school on Monday, Sept. 18. Students in Palm Beach Schools will also resume Monday.

Miami-Dade Public Schools officials said they would make a decision late Saturday or early Sunday about reopening. 

Still Waiting For Power In South Dade? It Could Be Into Next Week

By Monique O. Madan Sep 16, 2017
Donna E. Natale Planas / Miami Herald

If you live in South Dade, and you still don’t have power, get ready to sweat a little longer.

FPL has tweaked its promise of restoring power to Miami-Dade County by Sunday night. Instead, anyone living south of Miller Drive — Coral Gables, South Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead and Florida City — will have their power restored by Tuesday night.

“We have refined our timeline,” FPL spokesman Richard Beltran told the Miami Herald late Friday. “Harder hit areas in South Dade will be up by Tuesday.”

Grilled Cheese Cooked On Shutters? After Irma, Floridians Got Creative With Food

By Sep 16, 2017

The power outages that followed hurricanes Harvey and Irma are unfortunately a common reality with powerful storms, just as is the fact that the affected people need to eat.

Hurricane diets can consist of a lot of processed, prepackaged food, but with a bit of imagination or preparation, hot meals are possible.

After Hurricane Irma hit Florida, Tara Gatscher and her family returned to their house in Tampa Bay to find that while the house didn't have any terrible damage, they didn't have power.