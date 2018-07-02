All Clear At Jackson Memorial Hospital After Phone Threat Causes 2-Hour Lockdown

Part of Jackson Memorial Hospital was placed on lockdown for 2 1/2 hours Monday as Miami-Dade police investigated the second shooting threat at the hospital in a week.

As was the case Friday, the threat proved empty. Police continue to investigate who's making the threats.

Some Jackson employees received a text at 11:22 a.m. Monday stating, "A threat has been received for the West Wing at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Law enforcement officers and Jackson public safety are beginning lock downs of the targeting building and security part of the Jackson Memorial campus."

Read more from our partners at the Miami Herald.