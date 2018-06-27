Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Victory And Other Primary Night Surprises

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset incumbent Democratic Representative Joseph Crowley.
As vote tallies came in from Tuesday’s primaries, the president found cause to celebrate.

But Crowley lost the primary for the district that covers parts of Queens and the Bronx to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who isn’t likely to be any friendlier to President Trump.

As NPR reports:

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and a one-time staffer for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, ran on an unalloyed leftist progressive platform, calling for a “political revolution” that includes Medicare and higher education for all, gun control measures, an end to private prisons and the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

Ocasio-Cortez’s victory was an upset, and it has prompted discussions about why there hasn’t been more coverage of candidates running to the left of centrist Democrats.

Elsewhere in the primaries, former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney won his primary for one of Utah’s seats in the U.S. Senate.

What do these races say about the left, the right, and how Congress might look after November?

GUESTS

Ron Elving, Senior editor and correspondent, NPR; @nprrelving

