Ahead Of Nate, Gov. Scott Declares State Of Emergency For 29 North Florida Counties

Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for 29 counties in the wake of Tropical Storm Nate, which could impact the Florida Panhandle and North Florida areas as a hurricane this weekend. While forecasters say it seems to tracking more toward the west, Scott is still urging residents to be prepared.

Listen to the story!

Be Prepared

As officials and forecasters continue to monitor Nate, Scott says residents still need to be careful.

“Remember how much the track of Irma changed in the final days, before landfall,” he said, during an emergency briefing in Bay County Thursday. “We cannot let our guard down.”

Currently, Florida is in the heart of Hurricane Season. So, Scott says residents should already know what it means to be prepared.

“Have a plan, have a disaster preparedness kit, be ready today,” he added. “Three days of water, three days of food, have your medicine, where you’re going to evacuate.”

For more information on how to create a detailed plan for your home, business, and loved ones, visit FLGetAPlan.org.

Don't Forget About Insurance Policies

The state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is reminding homeowners to keep their insurance information handy.

“As you are feeling threatened by the storm, get a copy of your insurance policy, put it in a safe place…hopefully, you’ve put it in a Ziploc bag and keep it with you,” he said. “You want to be able to prepare for any claims process afterwards. That starts by having information on hand and being informed, and how to get in touch with your insurance agent or your insurance company, in order to start the claims process.”

Patronis says having that documentation will help speed up residents’ recovery process. For more information, call the CFO’s insurance hotline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner.

