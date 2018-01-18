After Two-Year Search, MOCA Names A New Director

By JANE WOOLDRIDGE 23 minutes ago
  • Chana Budgazad Sheldon
More than two years after the removal of its previous controversial director, the Museum of Contemporary Art-North Miami has named a well-known Miami arts executive to lead the museum.

Chana Budgazad Sheldon, best known locally for her eight-year tenure as executive director of alternative arts space Locust Projects, will take over this week as MOCA-North Miami’s executive director.

“MOCA has been among the most important institutions in South Florida for more than three decades,” said Sheldon in a phone interview. “It has an incredible legacy of presenting wonderful exhibitions in our city and beyond. To have the honor of leading an institution with this rich history in the region where I live is a great honor.”

