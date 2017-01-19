Advocate Praises New Wildlife Designations

The president of the Florida Wildlife Federation is praising a decision by state regulators to upgrade protections for a broad range of iconic species.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is upgrading the designation of 23 species from “special concern,” to “threatened,” including the Florida burrowing owl, roseate spoonbill and little blue heron. FWF President Manley Fuller says the decisions are sound.  

“These are based on the best available information, and we’re very positive about what they’ve done here.”

Florida regulators also down-listed 15 species that will no longer be considered “imperiled,” including the brown pelican. Florida’s “Imperiled Species Management Plan,” complements federal efforts to enforce the Endangered Species Act.

