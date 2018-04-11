Related Program: 
Advice Columns: An American Love Affair

  • Meredith Goldstein and the cover of her book, "Can’t Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist" (Courtesy)
With David Folkenflik

America has a love affair with advice columns. We’ll tour the rich history and racy questions from a new generation.

Guests: 

Meredith Goldstein, advice columnist and author of the Boston Globe’s “Love Letters” column. Author of “Can’t Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist.” (@MeredithGoldste)

Jessica Weisberg, magazine writer and podcast producer. Author of “Asking for a Friend: Three Centuries of Advice on Life, Love, Money & Other Burning Questions from a Nation Obsessed.” (@jessicaweisberg)

Excerpt of “Asking for a Friend”: 

Excerpt of ‘Can’t Help Myself’

Excerpted from CAN’T HELP MYSELF: Lessons and Confessions From a Modern Advice Columnist by Meredith Goldstein. Copyright © 2018 by Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Grand Central Publishing, New York, NY. All rights reserved.

