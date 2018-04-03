Shooting At YouTube HQ In San Bruno, Calif., Victims Taken To Hospital

By 38 minutes ago
  • Officers run toward a YouTube office in San Bruno, Calif., on Tuesday, responding a shooting there.
    Jeff Chiu / AP
Originally published on April 3, 2018 5:46 pm

Police say a shooter has wounded several people at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno, Calif. Chief Ed Barberini says the suspect, a woman, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He says the building has been evacuated. Local TV news reports showed pictures of people evacuating a building with their hands over their heads. Each person was being frisked by a police officer, apparently to make sure that they posed no threat.

A spokesperson at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said they received "several" people from the incident. The spokesperson, Brent Andrew, chief communication officer, also said they expect a "few more," but could not give a number. He did not say what kind of injuries the patients were coming in with. He also said that other hospitals in the area received patients.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported earlier may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

