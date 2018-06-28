Shooting At Maryland Newspaper

Multiple people have been shot at Maryland's Capital Gazette newspaper, according to reports from the staff.

Anne Arundel County Police confirmed an "active shooter" at the newspaper's headquarters in Annapolis. The building has been evacuated and officers continue to search the building, the department tweeted.

Reporter Phil Davis took to Twitter to describe what happened. He wrote: "Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He clarified it was a single shooter who "shot multiple people."

An intern for the newspaper who goes by Anthony Messenger first tweeted about the shooting at 2:43 p.m. ET, writing, "Active shooter 888 please help us."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed there was a shooting at the address.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

