Access To Prenatal Care Might Mean More Mothers Survive Childbirth And The Year After

Diana Saddler is sitting with her five month-old daughter Anastasia in the Easy Access Clinic in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Orlando. She’s describing how she almost became part of this statistic because of a hemorrhage, that left her unconscious for a few minutes and then hospitalized for several days after.



“Which I lost 200 mL of blood, they have to rush me into the emergency room, they have to rush me into the emergency room.”



The Florida Department of Health estimates that almost a quarter of mothers in the state who die within a year of childbirth, die from excessive bleeding.

