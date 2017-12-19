9 Book Picks To Add To Your Holiday Shopping List

Originally published on December 19, 2017 3:52 pm
Looking for a few great reads to give as gifts this holiday season?
Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a few picks for great reads to give this holiday season from Petra Mayer (@petramatic) of NPR Books.
Petra Mayer’s Recommendations
Nonfiction
- “What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women and the Food That Tells Their Stories,” by Laura Shapiro
- “Tenements, Towers & Trash: An Unconventional Illustrated History of New York City,” by Julia Wertz
- “Dreaming the Beatles: The Love Story of One Band and the Whole World,” by Rob Sheffield
- “The Bettencourt Affair: The World’s Richest Woman and the Scandal That Rocked Paris,” by Tom Sancton
Fiction
- “The Book Of Dust Volume One: La Belle Sauvage,” by Philip Pullman
- “Jade City,” by Fonda Lee
- “The Ninth Hour,” by Alice McDermott
- “Five-Carat Soul,” by James McBride
- “Magpie Murders,” by Anthony Horowitz
