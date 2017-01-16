81 Whales Die In The Everglades After Pod Becomes Stranded

Authorities say 81 whales died off Hog Key in the Everglades after their pod became stranded over the weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries posted on Twitter on Monday that about 95 false killer whales were stranded and a number of them are still unaccounted for. One has been seen alive, according to the agency's Twitter feed.

95 false killer whales stranded off Hog Key, 81 dead, 1 seen alive, ~13 unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/rrltA7iVB6 — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) January 16, 2017

Authorities have not said what caused this pod of whales to swim into too-shallow-water, but possible causes include hunting too close to shore or disorientation caused by sonar waves.

The National Parks Service has closed the area where the stranding occurred, according to NOAA Fisheries.

Hog Key is one of the keys in Florida Bay near Everglades City.