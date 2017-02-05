30 Become Ill At Science Fair After Suspected Food Poisoning

Authorities say more than two dozen kids attending a science competition in north Florida fell ill and were taken to the hospital after eating a catered lunch.



The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that 28 children and 2 adults were taken on Saturday to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning.



Authorities say people fell ill at Florida Gateway College in Lake City at a middle school Science Olympiad was being held.



The Florida Department of Health is investigating.



Mark Lander of the health department told reporters that the affected people should recover quickly.

