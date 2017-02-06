3 Florida Metro Areas Had Double-Digit Rises In Home Prices

By The Associated Press 19 minutes ago
Originally published on February 6, 2017 7:37 am

Three Florida metro areas had among the greatest increases in home prices nationwide last year.


A new report released last week shows that Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando each had double-digit, year-over-year home price increases in 2016.


The report from the real estate data firm, Attom Data Solutions, says Tampa home prices were up 14 percent, Jacksonville's were up almost 13 percent and Orlando's home prices were up more than 10 percent.


Other metro areas that saw double-digit growth in home prices were Denver and Portland.


Copyright 2017 WUSF-FM. To see more, visit WUSF-FM.

Tags: 
real estate
Florida
news

