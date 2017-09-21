10th Resident From Sweltering Hollywood Nursing Home Dies

1 hour ago
  • CAITLIN OSTROFF / Miami Herald

A 10th person from the Hollywood nursing home that turned into a deadly hothouse after the facility lost power following Hurricane Irma has died, Hollywood police said.

Police said Martha Murray, 94, died Wednesday. She joined nine others, including 93-year-old Carlos Canal, another several-days-later victim of the sweltering conditions that occurred after power partially went out at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and portable air coolers failed to prevent the facility from overheating.

The deaths are the subject of a criminal investigation by the Hollywood Police Department, together with administrative reviews by two state agencies, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Children & Families.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

